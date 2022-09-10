Lions vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 10, 2022 at 06:37 AM
PJ Clark

The Lions open the 2022 season at Ford Field against A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. This will be the Lions' first season opener against the Eagles since 1935, a 35-0 win at University of Detroit Stadium.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth

TV map: See where the Lions-Eagles matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports-NFL-2022-Week-1-TV-Map

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by PinkEnergy following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-2022-Week1

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

Meet the Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

View photos of the starters for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Nick Sirianni Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 / 29

Head coach Nick Sirianni

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen

Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Special Teams Coordinator: Michael Clay

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR A.J. Brown Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2 / 29

WR A.J. Brown

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jordan Mailata Backed up by Andre Dillard (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 29

LT Jordan Mailata

Backed up by Andre Dillard

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Landon Dickerson Backed up by Sua Opeta (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 29

LG Landon Dickerson

Backed up by Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jason Kelce Backed up by Cam Jurgens (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
5 / 29

C Jason Kelce

Backed up by Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Isaac Seumalo Backed up by Josh Sills (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
6 / 29

RG Isaac Seumalo

Backed up by Josh Sills

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Lane Johnson Backed up by Jack Driscoll (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
7 / 29

RT Lane Johnson

Backed up by Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dallas Goedert Backed up by Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
8 / 29

TE Dallas Goedert

Backed up by Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Quez Watkins Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
9 / 29

WR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeVonta Smith Backed up by Zach Pascal (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 29

WR DeVonta Smith

Backed up by Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
11 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jalen Hurts Backed up by Gardner Minshew and Ian Book (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
12 / 29

QB Jalen Hurts

Backed up by Gardner Minshew and Ian Book

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Brandon Graham Backed up by Tarron Jackson (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
13 / 29

DE Brandon Graham

Backed up by Tarron Jackson

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Fletcher Cox Backed up by Jordan Davis (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
14 / 29

DT Fletcher Cox

Backed up by Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Javon Hargrave Backed up by Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
15 / 29

DT Javon Hargrave

Backed up by Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Josh Sweat Backed up by Derek Barnett (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 29

DE Josh Sweat

Backed up by Derek Barnett

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Haason Reddick Backed up by Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
17 / 29

LB Haason Reddick

Backed up by Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB T.J. Edwards Backed up by Nakobe Dean (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 29

LB T.J. Edwards

Backed up by Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kyzir White Backed up by Shaun Bradley (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
19 / 29

LB Kyzir White

Backed up by Shaun Bradley

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB James Bradberry Backed up by Josh Jobe (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
20 / 29

CB James Bradberry

Backed up by Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Darius Slay Backed up by Zech McPhearson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
21 / 29

CB Darius Slay

Backed up by Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Avonte Maddox Backed up by Josiah Scott (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
22 / 29

NCB Avonte Maddox

Backed up by Josiah Scott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Epps Backed up by Reed Blankenship (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 29

FS Marcus Epps

Backed up by Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Backed up by K'Von Wallace (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
24 / 29

SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Backed up by K'Von Wallace

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Arryn Siposs (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
25 / 29

P/H Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Jake Elliott (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 29

K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Rick Lovato (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
27 / 29

LS Rick Lovato

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Quez Watkins Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
28 / 29

PR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Quez Watkins Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
29 / 29

KR Quez Watkins

Backed up by Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

