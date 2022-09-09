Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 16: Lions vs. Eagles preview plus a 2022 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the 2022 Detroit Lions season and this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles! To start, Tim breaks down all the news and notes from Allen Park including an injury update on center Frank Ragnow. After that, NFL Network's Stacey Dales joins the show to share her observations from every NFC North training camp and preview the division heading into this year. Next, Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro and Tim talk through the Eagles' busy offseason and what Detroit can expect in Week 1 from Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Lastly, Tim goes through five battles to watch in this week's Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM!