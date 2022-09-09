Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 16: Lions vs. Eagles preview plus a 2022 NFC North breakdown

Sep 09, 2022 at 07:35 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the 2022 Detroit Lions season and this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles! To start, Tim breaks down all the news and notes from Allen Park including an injury update on center Frank Ragnow. After that, NFL Network's Stacey Dales joins the show to share her observations from every NFC North training camp and preview the division heading into this year. Next, Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro and Tim talk through the Eagles' busy offseason and what Detroit can expect in Week 1 from Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Lastly, Tim goes through five battles to watch in this week's Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM!

Highlights include:

  • 0:27: News and notes from this week of practice
  • 8:18: Stacey Dales on Aaron Rodgers, Justin Jefferson, Cole Kmet and the NFC North
  • 32:58: Dave Spadaro on the Eagles' rushing attack, DeVonta Smith and Jordan Davis
  • 45:49: Tim's Key Matchups for Lions vs. Eagles, presented by BetMGM

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 1: HARD KNOCKS Director Shannon Furman

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Shannon Furman, director of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 15: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 13: Lions/Colts joint practice recap & safety talk with Glover Quin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down joint practices and Glover Quin to talk Lions safeties.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 2022 Preseason Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 12: Barry Sanders, Charles Harris & a 2022 preseason opener preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Barry Sanders, Charles Harris and Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 11: Training camp first impressions with Kevin Clark and Jim Miller

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark and SiriusXM NFL's Jim Miller to break down Lions camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 10: Five position battles to watch during Lions training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down five position groups he's watching next week as the Detroit Lions open training camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan to break down the Lions wide receivers.

