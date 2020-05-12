Draft grades for the Lions' 2020 opponents

It's been a busy past few weeks for the NFL.
The 2020 Draft took place last month and the Lions fared well, earning an A- grade from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
And last week, the 2020 schedule was reveal for all 32 teams.
Let's take a look back and see how Detroit's opponents were graded in the draft, and see which new players the Lions will be facing off against in 2020:
WEEK 1 vs. AND WEEK 13 at CHICAGO BEARS
The picks: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (No. 43 overall), Utah CB Jaylon Johnson (No. 50), Tulsa LB Trevis Gipson (No. 155), Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor (No. 163), Tulane WR Darnell Mooney (No. 173), Colorado OG Arlington Hambright (No. 226), Tennessee State OG Lachavious Simmons (No. 227)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; The Bears' first-round pick this year was held by the Raiders as part of the deal for sackmaster Khalil Mack. They found a talented tight end in Kmet (whom I like more than most), though the pick gives them an absurd amount of depth at the position ...
WEEK 2 at AND WEEK 14 vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS
The picks: Utah State QB Jordan Love (No. 26 overall), Boston College RB AJ Dillon (No. 63), Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara (No. 94), Minnesota LB Kamal Martin (No. 175), Michigan OG Jon Runyan (No. 192), Oregon C Jake Hanson (No. 208), Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak (No. 209), TCU DB Vernon Scott (No. 236), Miami DE Jonathan Garvin (No. 242)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): C+ ; Some Packers fans were not pleased that the team didn't address needs at receiver, tackle and cornerback during the draft's first three rounds. The three players they selected are intriguing talents, though; they will get their shot to show the skeptics their value (some sooner than others) ...
WEEK 3 at ARIZONA CARDINALS
The picks: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 overall), Houston OT Josh Jones (No. 72), Utah DT Leki Fotu (No. 114), LSU DT Rashard Lawrence (No. 131), Cal LB Evan Weaver (No. 202), Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin (No. 222)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A ; Picking up a stud defender in Simmons and a value in Jones made the first two days of the Cardinals' draft memorable ...
WEEK 4 vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The picks: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz (No. 24 overall), Wisconsin LB Zack Baun (No. 74), Dayton TE Adam Trautman (No. 105), Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens (No. 240)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A- ; The Saints gave up the bulk of their Day 3 picks (one went to the Giants in the Eli Apple acquisition in 2018) to get an excellent value in Trautman. They also traded a future third-round pick to get another great value in Baun, a typical Sean Payton move ...
WEEK 6 at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
The picks: Florida CB CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall), LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20), Colorado WR Laviska Shenault (No. 42), Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton (No. 73), St. John's OT Ben Bartch (No. 116), Michigan State CB Josiah Scott (No. 137), Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140), Auburn S Daniel Thomas (No. 157), Texas WR Collin Johnson (No. 165), Oregon State QB Jake Luton (No. 189), Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis (No. 206), Memphis CB Chris Claybrooks (No. 223)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A ; Jacksonville picked up two star SEC defenders (Henderson and Chaisson) to meet critical needs in the first round, then selected worthwhile prospects in the second (Shenault) and third rounds (Hamilton) to sew up a nice first two days of the draft ...
WEEK 7 at ATLANTA FALCONS
The picks: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (No. 16 overall), Auburn DT Marlon Davidson (No. 47), Temple C Matt Hennessy (No. 78), Fresno State LB Mykal Walker (No. 119), Cal S Jaylinn Hawkins (No. 134), Syracuse P Sterling Hofrichter (No. 228)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; Atlanta met needs at cornerback, defensive tackle and the interior offensive line in the first three rounds ...
WEEK 8 vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
The picks: USC WR Michael Pittman (No. 34 overall), Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor (No. 41 overall), Utah S Julian Blackmon (No. 85), Washington QB Jacob Eason (No. 122), Ball State OG Danny Pinter (No. 149), Penn State DT Robert Windsor (No. 193), Massachusetts CB Isaiah Rodgers (No. 211), Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon (No. 212), Michigan LB Jordan Glasgow (No. 213)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A- ; GM Chris Ballard picked up a big-bodied receiver (Pittman) for new quarterback Philip Rivers and traded up for a stud running back (Taylor) on Day 2 of the draft ...
WEEK 9 at AND WEEK 17 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
The picks: LSU WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall), TCU CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31 overall), Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland (No. 58), Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler (No. 89), South Carolina DE D.J. Wonnum (No. 117), Baylor DT James Lynch (No. 130), Oregon LB Troy Dye (No. 132), Temple CB Harrison Hand (No. 169), Miami WR K.J. Osborn (No. 176), Oregon State OT Blake Brandel (No. 203), Michigan S Josh Metellus (No. 205), Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes (No. 225), Iowa QB Nate Stanley (No. 244), Mississippi State S Brian Cole II (No. 249), Washburn OG Kyle Hinton (No. 253)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A ; GM Rick Spielman knew picking multiple cornerbacks (two on Day 1, one on Day 3) was a must, as was finding a receiver to replace Stefon Diggs and creating more competition on the offensive line. He hit all the notes in Rounds 1-3 ...
WEEK 10 vs. WASHINGTON REDSKINS
The picks: Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young (No. 2 overall), Memphis RB Antonio Gibson (No. 66), LSU OT Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142), San Diego State C Keith Ismael (No. 156), Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson (No. 162), Arkansas S Kamren Curl (No. 216), N.C. State DE James Smith-Williams (No. 229)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A- ; Washington decided to pick the draft's best defender in Young instead of an uber-talented quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The progress of last year's first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, will determine whether the franchise ultimately made the right choice ...
WEEK 11 at CAROLINA PANTHERS
The picks: Auburn DT Derrick Brown (No. 7 overall), Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 38), Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn (No. 64), Notre Dame CB Troy Pride (No. 113), West Virginia S Kenny Robinson (No. 152), Baylor DT Bravvion Roy (No. 184), Florida International CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (No. 221)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A- ; Head coach Matt Rhule bolstered the team's talent up front with the picks of Brown and Gross-Matos, then aided the secondary with safety Chinn in the third round, speedy corner Pride in the fourth, former West Virginia and XFL player Robinson in the fifth, and the tall Thomas-Oliver in Round 7 ...
WEEK 12 vs. HOUSTON TEXANS
The picks: TCU DT Ross Blacklock (No. 40 overall), Florida LB Jonathan Greenard (No. 90), North Carolina OT Charlie Heck (No. 126), Penn State CB John Reid (No. 141), Rhode Island WR Isaiah Coulter (No. 171)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; The Texans parted with their first-round pick this year as part of the deal for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, whom they just signed to a huge extension. His talent is undeniable; history will tell whether the price was too high. Picking up good players for the front seven in Rounds 2-3 answered the team's top defensive needs ...
WEEK 15 at TENNESSEE TITANS
The picks: Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 29 overall), LSU CB Kristian Fulton (No. 61), Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans (No. 93), N.C. State DT Larrell Murchison (No. 174), Hawaii QB Cole McDonald (No. 224), Marshall DB Chris Jackson (No. 243)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; The Titans crushed Day 2 of the draft, getting the corner they absolutely needed in Fulton and finding that quick complementary back to Derrick Henry in Evans. Tennessee's pick of Isaiah Wilson in Round 1 could work out thanks to the massive young man's (6-6, 350 pounds) lofty potential.
WEEK 16 vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
The picks: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (No. 13 overall), Minnesota S Antoine Winfield (No. 45), Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (No. 76), Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson (No. 161), Nebraska DT Khalil Davis (No. 194), Temple LB Chapelle Russell (No. 241), Louisiana RB Raymond Calais (No. 245)
The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; The Buccaneers didn't fool around in trying to get Tom Brady the best right tackle they could, trading up one spot in the first round to secure Wirfs ...