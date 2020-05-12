Draft grades for the Lions' 2020 opponents

WEEK 6 at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The picks: Florida CB CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall), LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20), Colorado WR Laviska Shenault (No. 42), Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton (No. 73), St. John's OT Ben Bartch (No. 116), Michigan State CB Josiah Scott (No. 137), Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140), Auburn S Daniel Thomas (No. 157), Texas WR Collin Johnson (No. 165), Oregon State QB Jake Luton (No. 189), Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis (No. 206), Memphis CB Chris Claybrooks (No. 223)

The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A ; Jacksonville picked up two star SEC defenders (Henderson and Chaisson) to meet critical needs in the first round, then selected worthwhile prospects in the second (Shenault) and third rounds (Hamilton) to sew up a nice first two days of the draft ...

WEEK 7 at ATLANTA FALCONS

The picks: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (No. 16 overall), Auburn DT Marlon Davidson (No. 47), Temple C Matt Hennessy (No. 78), Fresno State LB Mykal Walker (No. 119), Cal S Jaylinn Hawkins (No. 134), Syracuse P Sterling Hofrichter (No. 228)

The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): B+ ; Atlanta met needs at cornerback, defensive tackle and the interior offensive line in the first three rounds ...

WEEK 8 vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

The picks: USC WR Michael Pittman (No. 34 overall), Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor (No. 41 overall), Utah S Julian Blackmon (No. 85), Washington QB Jacob Eason (No. 122), Ball State OG Danny Pinter (No. 149), Penn State DT Robert Windsor (No. 193), Massachusetts CB Isaiah Rodgers (No. 211), Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon (No. 212), Michigan LB Jordan Glasgow (No. 213)

The grade (via NFL.com's Chad Reuter): A- ; GM Chris Ballard picked up a big-bodied receiver (Pittman) for new quarterback Philip Rivers and traded up for a stud running back (Taylor) on Day 2 of the draft ...

WEEK 9 at AND WEEK 17 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The picks: LSU WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall), TCU CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31 overall), Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland (No. 58), Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler (No. 89), South Carolina DE D.J. Wonnum (No. 117), Baylor DT James Lynch (No. 130), Oregon LB Troy Dye (No. 132), Temple CB Harrison Hand (No. 169), Miami WR K.J. Osborn (No. 176), Oregon State OT Blake Brandel (No. 203), Michigan S Josh Metellus (No. 205), Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes (No. 225), Iowa QB Nate Stanley (No. 244), Mississippi State S Brian Cole II (No. 249), Washburn OG Kyle Hinton (No. 253)