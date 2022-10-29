Dolphins Roundup: Tua Tagovailoa: 'Lions are better than their record, these guys play tough'

Here are 5 Dolphins storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Tagovailoa: "The Lions are better than their record, these guys play tough"

The Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Lions looks good on paper, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes they shouldn't be taken for granted regardless of their record … WATCH

2. Mike McDaniel continues to be impressed with Hill and Waddle

Head coach Mike McDaniel had high expectations heading into this season for the wide receiver duo and they have certainly delivered … READ

3. Perspective from Detroit

Learn about what is going on in Detroit and how this weeks matchup could be closer than expected … LISTEN

4. Potential for offensive breakthrough and unrivaled effort

Travis Wingfield looks at five things to look out for heading into the Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Lions … LISTEN

5. Dolphins-Lions Week 8 preview