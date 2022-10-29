Dolphins Roundup: Tua Tagovailoa: 'Lions are better than their record, these guys play tough'

The Detroit Lions (1-5) are heading back home after a 24-6 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
After being a top-ranked offense in the NFL through the first four weeks, the Lions have struggled to find the end zone for two straight games. The offense was shut out Week 5 in New England and last week were held to six points off two Michael Badgley field goals.
Defensively, the Lions continued to show some improvement. Jeff Okudah became the first cornerback since 1994 to produce a game with 15 tackles and a tackle for loss. The Lions also saw the debut of rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal and the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs.
The Miami Dolphins (4-3) are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers (16-10) on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from concussion protocol for the contest. He completed 21-of-35 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown in his return.
The Dolphins started the season 3-0 with Tagovailoa until he suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins lost their next three games with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson at quarterback.
The Dolphins are now 4-0 with Tagovailoa as the starter and hope to continue their winning ways this week on the road in the Motor City.
The Lions have struggled against dual threat quarterbacks this season. While Tagovailoa is primarily a pocket passer, he still can create plays with his legs. Tagovailoa proved last week he doesn't shy away from playing physical.
The Lions' defense will have a few challenges to deal with, including the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards with 773, and Waddle is fourth with 621 yards.
The Dolphins look to keep up in the AFC East, while the Lions look to secure the upset at home. These two teams will match up for the first time since Week 7 of 2018. The Lions won that contest, 32-21.
Here are 5 Dolphins storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Tagovailoa: "The Lions are better than their record, these guys play tough"
The Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Lions looks good on paper, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes they shouldn't be taken for granted regardless of their record … WATCH
2. Mike McDaniel continues to be impressed with Hill and Waddle
Head coach Mike McDaniel had high expectations heading into this season for the wide receiver duo and they have certainly delivered … READ
3. Perspective from Detroit
Learn about what is going on in Detroit and how this weeks matchup could be closer than expected … LISTEN
4. Potential for offensive breakthrough and unrivaled effort
Travis Wingfield looks at five things to look out for heading into the Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Lions … LISTEN
5. Dolphins-Lions Week 8 preview
Travis Wingfield highlights each position and breaks down this inter-conference matchup between the Dolphins and Lions … LISTEN