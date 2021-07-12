By the numbers: Lions 2021 draft class

Detroit's rookies got their introduction into the NFL this offseason during OTAs and minicamp. The competition level will amp up for them come training camp, and they better be ready to elevate their games.

While the rookies start their NFL experience for real when the pads come on in training camp and then when the preseason starts, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2021 draft class of seven players and for some of the undrafted rookies:

1: Total number of drops for seventh-round pick running back Jermar Jefferson over his three-year college career at Oregon State.

1: Sack allowed by Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall selection, in 1,376 career snaps for the Oregon Ducks. Sewell won't turn 21 years old until October of his rookie season.