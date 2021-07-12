By the numbers: Lions 2021 draft class

Detroit's rookies got their introduction into the NFL this offseason during OTAs and minicamp. The competition level will amp up for them come training camp, and they better be ready to elevate their games.
While the rookies start their NFL experience for real when the pads come on in training camp and then when the preseason starts, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2021 draft class of seven players and for some of the undrafted rookies:
1: Total number of drops for seventh-round pick running back Jermar Jefferson over his three-year college career at Oregon State.
1: Sack allowed by Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall selection, in 1,376 career snaps for the Oregon Ducks. Sewell won't turn 21 years old until October of his rookie season.
4.86: The 40-yard dash time for defensive tackle and second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike at his 2021 pro day at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds.
9.0: Tackles per game averaged by fourth-round selection Derrick Barnes last year at Purdue. He recorded 225 tackles over 43 career games with the Boilermakers with 25.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
20: Career passes defended by third-round pick cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in 19 career starts at Syracuse.
96.1: Sewell's run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019. His 95.5 overall grade was the highest ever given out by PFF to a college lineman.
143.0: Average rushing yards per game as a junior in 2020 for Jefferson, which was fourth best in the FBS.
178: Career receptions at USC for Lions fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown, which ranks 11th all-time at USC. St. Brown caught 60 passes as a true freshman in 2018.
211: Tackles recorded by UDFA linebacker Tavante Beckett over his last two seasons at Marshall for an average of 9.6 tackles per contest.
.355: Lions third-round draft pick Alim McNeill was also a three-time All-Conference right fielder for the Sanderson High School baseball team after batting .333 as a junior and .355 as a senior. He was a running back and linebacker in high school before transitioning to defensive tackle at NC State, where he benched 445 pounds and squatted 640 pounds at 6-foot-1, 317 pounds.
2,951: Sage Surratt, an undrafted rookie receiver signed by the Lions, could have had a pretty good basketball career as well. He finished his prep basketball career as the No. 2 scorer in North Carolina history with 2,951 points, setting the county record for points in a game (57).