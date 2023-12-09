How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 09, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

After a bounce back win in New Orleans, the Detroit Lions head to Soldier Field to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET.  The Lions look to sweep the Bears for the second consecutive year after a comeback win in Week 11 at Ford Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth

TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Week14

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Pocket-TUNE-IN-AT-CHI

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

*Head Coach: Matt Eberflus * Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Special Teams Coodinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams Coodinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR DJ Moore * Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 / 28

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Braxton Jones Backed up by Larry Borom (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
3 / 28

T Braxton Jones

Backed up by Larry Borom

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Whitehair Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
4 / 28

G Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Lucas Patrick  Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
5 / 28

C Lucas Patrick 

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Nate Davis Backed up by Teven Jenkins (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 28

G Nate Davis

Backed up by Teven Jenkins

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Darnell Wright * Backed up by Larry Borom (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 28

T Darnell Wright

Backed up by Larry Borom

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Cole Kmet * Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Darnell Mooney * Backed up by Tyler Scott and Trent Taylor (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
9 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Tyler Scott and Trent Taylor

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields  Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
10 / 28

QB Justin Fields 

Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*RB D'Onta Foreman * Backed up by Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
11 / 28

RB D'Onta Foreman

Backed up by Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Khari Blasingame (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
12 / 28

FB Khari Blasingame

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DE Montez Sweat * Backed up by DeMarcus Walker and Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
13 / 28

DE Montez Sweat

Backed up by DeMarcus Walker and Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Justin Jones * Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 28

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr.

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Andrew Billings  Backed up by Zacch Pickens (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 28

DT Andrew Billings 

Backed up by Zacch Pickens

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Yannick Ngakoue Backed up by Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
16 / 28

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Backed up by Rasheem Green

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*LB T.J. Edwards * (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 28

LB T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Tremaine Edmunds  Backed up by Dylan Cole (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 28

LB Tremaine Edmunds 

Backed up by Dylan Cole

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Sanborn Backed up by Noah Sewell (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
19 / 28

LB Jack Sanborn

Backed up by Noah Sewell

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaylon Johnson  Backed up by Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson 

Backed up by Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*CB Kyler Gordon * Backed up by Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
21 / 28

CB Kyler Gordon

Backed up by Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Elijah Hicks  (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Elijah Hicks 

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Quindell Johnson (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 28

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Quindell Johnson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Trenton Gill * (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
24 / 28

P Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Patrick Scales  (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales 

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Velus Jones Jr. Backed up by Tyler Scott and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 28

KR Velus Jones Jr.

Backed up by Tyler Scott and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Trent Taylor Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 28

PR Trent Taylor

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions at Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The 84th Thanksgiving Day Classic will take place at Ford Field when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Here is everything you need to know to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in a divisional matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Chargers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 4:05 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders under the lights on Monday, Oct. 30th at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15th at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on Thursday Night Football, facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28th at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
Advertising