Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 32: Alim McNeill talks energy at Ford Field ahead of Lions vs. Bears

Dec 30, 2022 at 07:21 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Sunday's must-win matchup for the Lions as they host the Chicago Bears to ring in the new year. Tim starts, as always, with news and notes from this week in Allen Park, including a shoutout to Dave Fipp and a look at the playoff scenarios involving the Lions heading into Week 17. After that, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic calls in to break down the injuries hampering the Bears on both sides of the ball. Next, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill joins Tim in the studio to discuss bouncing back from last week's loss, his music career and his upcoming clothing line release. Lastly, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you their Key Matchups for Lions vs. Bears, presented by BetMGM. Special thanks to Rebecca Katz for her help in filming this episode.

Highlights include:

  • 0:00-0:25: Podcast introduction
  • 0:26-4:29: News, notes and playoff scenarios from this week in Allen Park
  • 4:30-16:56: Kevin Fishbain on Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears
  • 16:57-29:01: Alim McNeill on run defense, fan support at Ford Field and his latest E.P.
  • 29:02-42:39: Tim and PJ Clark's Key Matchups for Lions vs. Bears, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's matchup against the Panthers with Darrin Gantt and Lions tackle Taylor Decker.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 Postgame Breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-17 Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with SNY's Connor Rogers and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 14: Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-23 Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 29: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 13: Dannie answers fan questions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie answers more of your questions submitted on social media.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 40-14 Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 28: James Houston on joining 53-man roster & Lions vs. Jaguars preview

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with John Oesher and Lions linebacker James Houston.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 12: Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 12 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

Advertising