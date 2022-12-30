Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 32: Alim McNeill talks energy at Ford Field ahead of Lions vs. Bears

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Sunday's must-win matchup for the Lions as they host the Chicago Bears to ring in the new year. Tim starts, as always, with news and notes from this week in Allen Park, including a shoutout to Dave Fipp and a look at the playoff scenarios involving the Lions heading into Week 17. After that, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic calls in to break down the injuries hampering the Bears on both sides of the ball. Next, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill joins Tim in the studio to discuss bouncing back from last week's loss, his music career and his upcoming clothing line release. Lastly, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you their Key Matchups for Lions vs. Bears, presented by BetMGM. Special thanks to Rebecca Katz for her help in filming this episode.