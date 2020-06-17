Agnew working with receivers this offseason

Detroit returns all three of their top receivers from last season – Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. They also return big-play receiver Marvin Hall and have brought in Quintez Cephus via this year's draft, but still, Agnew's best opportunity to see the field in a non-returner role is probably on offense.

"With the ball in his hands, he does great things with it," Bevell said. "When you have those types of players, you want to get the ball in their hands."

Agnew has spent his time this offseason almost exclusively in the WR virtual meetings, according to Bevell, and having played cornerback the last three years, it shouldn't be a problem for Agnew to revert back there if they run into a situation where he's needed on defense. The Lions just wanted him to focus on one position this offseason, instead of flipping back and forth between offensive and defensive meeting rooms.

"Right now we're going to kind of lean that way," Bevell said of Agnew being a receiver. "Kind of let it go where it goes. I think he has a chance to help us."