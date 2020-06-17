Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 03:45 PM

Agnew working with receivers this offseason

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Jamal Agnew burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2017, earning All-Pro status as a return man for the Detroit Lions.

Agnew's continued to make a big impact in the return game through his first three seasons, but he hasn't had as much opportunity to impact the game at the cornerback position. Agnew played 21 snaps on defense last year and 178 snaps total the two years prior to that.

Agnew is so dynamic with the ball in his hands as a return man. He has four return touchdowns (three punt and one kickoff return) in three seasons. Now Detroit's coaching staff has moved him to receiver in hopes of getting the ball in his hands more often in 2020.

"I think you saw a little bit of that right at the end of last year, right, where we kind of brought him over and gave him a few opportunities on the offensive side of the ball," Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said in a Zoom call Wednesday. "We really like his skill set."

Last year, Agnew played 16 snaps on offense, catching one pass and carrying the ball once. For his career, Agnew has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 offensive snaps.

Detroit returns all three of their top receivers from last season – Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. They also return big-play receiver Marvin Hall and have brought in Quintez Cephus via this year's draft, but still, Agnew's best opportunity to see the field in a non-returner role is probably on offense.

"With the ball in his hands, he does great things with it," Bevell said. "When you have those types of players, you want to get the ball in their hands."

Agnew has spent his time this offseason almost exclusively in the WR virtual meetings, according to Bevell, and having played cornerback the last three years, it shouldn't be a problem for Agnew to revert back there if they run into a situation where he's needed on defense. The Lions just wanted him to focus on one position this offseason, instead of flipping back and forth between offensive and defensive meeting rooms.

"Right now we're going to kind of lean that way," Bevell said of Agnew being a receiver. "Kind of let it go where it goes. I think he has a chance to help us."

Agnew is one of the fastest players on the Lions roster, and now he's on his way to learning the techniques and verbiage to compete for a roster spot at receiver. He'll be another weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford in training camp.

Related Content

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

DC Cory Undlin very impressed with rookie Jeff Okudah

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah has yet to hit the field, but he's already impressed Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage during Day 2 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 things we're missing this offseason

With no OTA practices or minicamp this offseason, Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 things we're missing.
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Chicago. Kansas City won 26-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Williams isn't getting comfortable after breakout 2019 season

After a breakout 2019 season, new Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams knows better than to get too comfortable.
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Coleman's advice to rookie Okudah? 'Compete to the end'

Cornerback Justin Coleman has been impressed by rookie Jeff Okudah in virtual team meetings so far, and his advice to him for his first NFL season would be to compete to the end.
A look inside the reopening of the Lions practice facility
news

A look inside the reopening of the Lions practice facility

The Detroit Lions began opening up their practice facility in Allen Park on Wednesday to certain staff under guidelines set up by the NFL, state and local authorities, and two separate committees the organization has established.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Ragnow 'working his tail off' to improve toughness, run game

Center Frank Ragnow said he's working his tail off this offseason to improve his strength and toughness, which he thinks will translate to an improved Lions run game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to keep up in 2020.
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) defends during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Harmon talks about his experiences with racism & social injustice

Lions safety Duron Harmon talked with reporters Friday about his experiences with racism and social injustice.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NFC NORTH: Offseason headlines for each team

Tim Twentyman takes a look at offseason headlines for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2020.
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Decker getting to know new linemates during virtual meetings

Left tackle Taylor Decker is getting to know his new teammates on the offensive line through virtual offseason meetings.

Advertising