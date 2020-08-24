Agnew embracing his move to wide receiver

Agnew seems to be having a lot of fun with the transition to offense, and the fact that he's stood out the first week of camp as a playmaker on offense should make it fun. He caught a diving touchdown in a two-minute period Saturday. Sunday he made a terrific catch in the back of the end zone in a receivers vs. defensive backs goal-line period that drew the praise of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Lions fans obviously know how dynamic Agnew can be with the ball in his hands as an All-Pro punt and kick-return man. He returned a kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown Week 3 at Philadelphia last season and housed a punt 64 yards for a score at Denver Week 16. Agnew has career totals of three punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown, a feat only matched by Eddie Drummond in franchise history. Agnew has played in just 32 career games.

Moving him to receiver is a way to get the ball in his hands in space, and Lions coaches think that will lead to some explosive moments for the offense.

"He's handled it really well," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Agnew. "I think he's done an outstanding job and honestly it was something that we kind of threw him over there at the end of the year last year a little bit in the wide receiver area and said, 'Hey, what does this look like?'