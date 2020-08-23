Camp Spotlight: Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson

Practice report: It was a competitive padded practice for the Lions Sunday with a lot of good situational work. Right away when you sit and watch Jackson, you see the athleticism and quick feet for a player his size. He stonewalled fellow rookie Julian Okwara in space in a team period, and was part of a rep that got his fellow offensive teammates excited, when the offense stood up a blitzing and stunting defensive front seven to allow quarterback Matthew Stafford to sit in the pocket and deliver a pass. It's not often we hear hoots and hollers for offensive line play.

Veteran defensive end Trey Flowers got the better of Jackson in one team rep after Flowers had moved inside to the three technique in a particular package. Flowers is a technician, and he got inside Jackson, forcing the rookie to hold him. It was a good learning moment for Jackson.

Overall, Jackson doesn't look overwhelmed at all. He moves good and anchors well. He's coming along nicely through camp.

Quotable: "Just in general with Jonah, I would say, he is a guy that is very mature, he studies extremely hard, nothing really kind of fazes him," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said.