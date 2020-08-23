TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 6 observations

Pick-6: During a 7-on-7 red zone period, veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland picked off quarterback Matthew Stafford near the goal line and returned it the whole length of the field for a touchdown. There were two things I liked about the play besides the terrific one-handed catch by Ragland: 1. About half the defenders followed Ragland down the field, and they had a massive celebration piling on him the in the end zone. 2. Stafford ran his butt off trying to tackle Ragland, and if it was a real game and Stafford wasn't wearing the red jersey, he might have got him. Great effort all the way around.

"(Stafford) told me in the locker room he would have caught me, but he wouldn't have caught me," Ragland told reporters after practice. "With some fresh legs on game day, I'm gone."

Practice report: The Lions were pretty light at running back Sunday with D’Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough and Jason Huntley all sitting out practice. That gave Ty Johnson a lot of good reps. Cornerback Desmond Trufant didn't do any team drills for a third straight practice. It looked like a rest day for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He didn't do much in team drills. The players are off Monday and will get back at it Tuesday in Allen Park.

Prater time: The Lions ran a few two-minute situations Sunday. The first had the offense getting the ball at their 37-yard line with 1:33 on the clock and no timeouts. Stafford led the first-team offense to the defense's 31-yard line to set up a Matt Prater field goal that was good from 48 yards. The coaches made Prater kick it twice. He hit the second one too.