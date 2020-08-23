training-camp-news

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 6 observations

Aug 23, 2020 at 02:38 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Punter competition: Lions head coach Matt Patricia talked recently about having to ramp up the competition in practice at punter at some point because they won't have the preseason to evaluate that position battle in a live and competitive environment. So at the end of Sunday's practice, the team ended practice with a Jack Fox vs. Arryn Siposs punting battle.

The rest of the team had to choose a punter they thought would win and go to his side. It was an evaluation of hang time, distance and accuracy punting to goal line. The team was split right about 50-50 for each punter. Siposs won the competition, to the delight of those who chose his side, and the players that went with Fox had to do a lap around the field.

Pick-6: During a 7-on-7 red zone period, veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland picked off quarterback Matthew Stafford near the goal line and returned it the whole length of the field for a touchdown. There were two things I liked about the play besides the terrific one-handed catch by Ragland: 1. About half the defenders followed Ragland down the field, and they had a massive celebration piling on him the in the end zone. 2. Stafford ran his butt off trying to tackle Ragland, and if it was a real game and Stafford wasn't wearing the red jersey, he might have got him. Great effort all the way around.

"(Stafford) told me in the locker room he would have caught me, but he wouldn't have caught me," Ragland told reporters after practice. "With some fresh legs on game day, I'm gone."

Practice report: The Lions were pretty light at running back Sunday with D’Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough and Jason Huntley all sitting out practice. That gave Ty Johnson a lot of good reps. Cornerback Desmond Trufant didn't do any team drills for a third straight practice. It looked like a rest day for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He didn't do much in team drills. The players are off Monday and will get back at it Tuesday in Allen Park.

Prater time: The Lions ran a few two-minute situations Sunday. The first had the offense getting the ball at their 37-yard line with 1:33 on the clock and no timeouts. Stafford led the first-team offense to the defense's 31-yard line to set up a Matt Prater field goal that was good from 48 yards. The coaches made Prater kick it twice. He hit the second one too.

In the same situation, the second-team offense and David Blough led them to the defense's 38-yard line, where Prater kicked a 55 yarder that would have been good from 65. A later two-minute period was capped off by two Prater 49-yard field goals. Prater was in midseason form Sunday.

Catch of the day: That goes to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who had a terrific back-shoulder one-handed grab down the right sideline in a one-on-one rep against rookie corner Jeff Okudah, who was all over Jones. That's life in the NFL for a corner against these talented receivers.

Competitive periods: Offense vs. defense periods between position groups typically end with a competitive rep with pushups on the line for the losing side. Tight end T.J. Hockenson won a red-zone rep for the tight ends and running backs vs. the defensive backs with a touchdown grab from Blough in the back of the end zone. Cornerback Tony McRae returned the favor for the defensive backs against the receivers a little later.

Related Content

Defensive end Trey Flowers
news

Flowers benefitting from a healthy start to camp

After missing time last offseason while rehabbing a shoulder injury, defensive end Trey Flowers is happy to start this year's training camp full go.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 5 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
news

Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. during Day 5 of open training camp practice.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

Stafford talks UGA donation, preparing for regular season

Quarterback Matthew Stafford talked to reporters Friday about his $1.5 million pledge to the University of Georgia and how he's preparing for the start of the regular season.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

Okudah building his confidence by making plays in camp

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah said making plays in training camp practice is helping him build the confidence he needs to play at the NFL level.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai
news

Camp Spotlight: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of linebacker Jahlani Tavai during Day 4 of open training camp practice.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
news

Oruwariye picking up where he left off last season

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was really coming along toward the end of his rookie season last year, and now in training camp he's picked up right where he left off.
Running back Kerryon Johnson
news

Camp Spotlight: Running back Kerryon Johnson

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of running back Kerryon Johnson during Day 3 of open training camp practice.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from training camp practice.
Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow
news

Ragnow 'feeling confident' heading into third NFL season

Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is feeling confident heading into his third NFL season and second season at center.
Running back D'Andre Swift
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How are the rookies looking so far?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions continue training camp practices.

Advertising