Lions sign free agent DE Will Clarke

Entering his sixth NFL season, Clarke has appeared in 53 career games and registered 36 total tackles and 7.0 sacks. Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft (88th overall) out of West Virginia, Clarke spent three seasons with the Bengals (2014-16) before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for parts of two seasons (2017-18). He most recently played for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.