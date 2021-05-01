A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Player: Alim McNeill, North Carolina State.
Pick: Round 3, 72 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 317.
Pro Day workout: Reportedly timed in 4.94 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 30-inch vertical jump and 27 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.
Stats: Three-year player, two-year starter: 30 career games, 17.5 tackles for loss with 10 sacks. Career highs of 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks were in 2019.
Bio: He was built to do the heavy work inside in the trenches, dating to his days in high school. He played inside linebacker and was used as a short-yardage running back. In that role, he scored 40 career TDs.
View photos of the Lions' 3rd round pick, Alim McNeill, DT - North Carolina State.
Defensive tackle offseason roster: Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, John Atkins, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Nick Williams, Levi Onwuzurike
Analyst's take: Mel Kiper Jr., on ESPN's draft coverage: "A big body. He could be a throwback to what we were used to seeing in the 80s and 90s."
Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions have doubled up on their efforts to bolster the interior of the defensive line in Day 2, an area that general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell obviously targeted as a need heading into the draft. McNeill is an athletic freak with a good blend of power and burst for an interior guy. He was a former running back in high school, which speaks to his athleticism.
Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions are starting up in remaking the defense. There's a role for players like McNeill. Obviously, he fits that role in some way.