A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Alim McNeill, North Carolina State.

Pick: Round 3, 72 overall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 317.

Pro Day workout: Reportedly timed in 4.94 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 30-inch vertical jump and 27 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Stats: Three-year player, two-year starter: 30 career games, 17.5 tackles for loss with 10 sacks. Career highs of 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks were in 2019.

Bio: He was built to do the heavy work inside in the trenches, dating to his days in high school. He played inside linebacker and was used as a short-yardage running back. In that role, he scored 40 career TDs.

Alim McNeill photos

View photos of the Lions' 3rd round pick, Alim McNeill, DT - North Carolina State.

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes from North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) charges ahead as he's brought down by North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Mark Wallheiser
North Carolina State's Alim McNeill (29) grasps North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) for a sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito (13) avoids the rush of North Carolina State's Alim McNeill (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Alim McNeill (29) ties up Syracuse's Abdul Adams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Players including N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) and defensive lineman Alec Neugent (94) head onto the field to warmup before N.C. State's game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) celebrates a sack against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Alim McNeill (29) sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes from North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren hugs defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) after the team's 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Ethan Hyman/2020, The News & Observer
Defensive tackle offseason roster: Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, John Atkins, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Nick Williams, Levi Onwuzurike

Analyst's take: Mel Kiper Jr., on ESPN's draft coverage: "A big body. He could be a throwback to what we were used to seeing in the 80s and 90s."

Tim Twentyman's take: The Lions have doubled up on their efforts to bolster the interior of the defensive line in Day 2, an area that general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell obviously targeted as a need heading into the draft. McNeill is an athletic freak with a good blend of power and burst for an interior guy. He was a former running back in high school, which speaks to his athleticism.

Mike O'Hara's take: The Lions are starting up in remaking the defense. There's a role for players like McNeill. Obviously, he fits that role in some way.

