Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Jan 02, 2021 at 06:54 AM

The Lions host a division rival to end the regular season when the Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:00 p.m. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

vsVikings-Twitter2

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Joe Davis
  • Analyst: Robert Smith
  • Sideline Reporter: Kristina Pink

TV map: See where the Detroit-Minnesota matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

Week17-506-map-123120

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Ford on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, playoff predictions and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Ford immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores from around the league, NFL Draft analysis and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

HC: Mike Zimmer OC: Gary Kubiak, DC: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf
1 / 27

HC: Mike Zimmer

OC: Gary Kubiak, DC: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Justin Jefferson Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena
2 / 27

WR: Justin Jefferson

Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Riley Reiff Backed up by Rashod Hill
3 / 27

LT: Riley Reiff

Backed up by Rashod Hill

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Dakota Dozier Backed up by Dru Samia
4 / 27

LG: Dakota Dozier

Backed up by Dru Samia

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Brett Jones
5 / 27

C: Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Brett Jones

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Ezra Cleveland Backed up by Dru Samia
6 / 27

RG: Ezra Cleveland

Backed up by Dru Samia

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Brian O'Neill Backed up by Oli Udoh
7 / 27

RT: Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Oli Udoh

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Kyle Rudolph Backed up by Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin & Hale Hentges
8 / 27

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Backed up by Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin & Hale Hentges

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Adam Thielen Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn
9 / 27

WR: Adam Thielen

Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion
10 / 27

QB: Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone
11 / 27

RB: Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB: C.J. Ham Backed up by Jake Bargas
12 / 27

FB: C.J. Ham

Backed up by Jake Bargas

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE: Jalyn Holmes Backed up by D.J. Wonnum & Eddie Yarbrough
13 / 27

LE: Jalyn Holmes

Backed up by D.J. Wonnum & Eddie Yarbrough

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Shamar Stephen Backed up by Armon Watts
14 / 27

NT: Shamar Stephen

Backed up by Armon Watts

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jaleel Johnson Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 27

DT: Jaleel Johnson

Backed up by James Lynch

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RE: Ifeadi Odenigbo Backed up by Hercules Mata'afa & Jordan Brailford
16 / 27

RE: Ifeadi Odenigbo

Backed up by Hercules Mata'afa & Jordan Brailford

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Eric Wilson Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
17 / 27

WLB: Eric Wilson

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Eric Kendricks Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
18 / 27

MLB: Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB: Troy Dye Backed up by Ryan Connelly
19 / 27

SLB: Troy Dye

Backed up by Ryan Connelly

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Cameron Dantzler Backed up by Chris Jones & Dylan Mabin
20 / 27

LCB: Cameron Dantzler

Backed up by Chris Jones & Dylan Mabin

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Jeff Gladney Backed up by Harrison Hand
21 / 27

RCB: Jeff Gladney

Backed up by Harrison Hand

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS: Harrison Smith
22 / 27

SS: Harrison Smith

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Anthony Harris Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley
23 / 27

FS: Anthony Harris

Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P: Britton Colquitt
24 / 27

P: Britton Colquitt

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K: Dan Bailey
25 / 27

K: Dan Bailey

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Andrew DePaola
26 / 27

LS: Andrew DePaola

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR: K.J. Osborn Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes
27 / 27

KR/PR: K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

