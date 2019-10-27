5 things to watch: Lions vs. Giants

BARKLEY VS. RUN DEFENSE

Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and trails only Christian McCaffrey (2,888) and Ezekiel Elliott (2,779) in total scrimmage yards with 2,419.

Barkley is the full package at the running back spot, and the Lions will have to play much better Sunday than they have recently, and especially last week against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (142 yards & 2 TDs), if they hope to contain Barkley. Gang tackling has been a point of emphasis for Detroit's defense this week.

The Lions enter today's contest ranked 28th against the run, allowing on average 139.2 rushing yards per game. Can they find a way to step up and play the run better than they have all year? It's important they do.

TURNOVER BATTLE

The Giants have thrown nine interceptions this year with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones accounting for seven of those. Jones has also fumbled six times. Like most young quarterbacks, he's adjusting to the speed of the NFL game, and thus has been a bit careless with the football.

The Giants are minus-10 in turnover differential on the year, which trails only Miami (minus-11).

Detroit didn't generate any turnovers last week vs. Minnesota, but still ranks in the top 10 with 11 takeaways on the year.