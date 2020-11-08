5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

BETTER RUN RESULTS

The Lions are coming off their worst performance running the football last week in a loss to Indianapolis. Detroit rushed 13 times for 29 yards and a 2.2 average, but included in those totals were a 11-yard end around by Jamal Agnew and a 10-yard Stafford scramble. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Peterson had 11 carries for just eight yards on the ground last week.

The Vikings' defense ranks 19th in the NFL against the run, allowing 124.4 rushing yards per game on average. The Lions are a much more efficient offense when they're balanced and can run the football and use effective play action in the passing game off of it.

Running the ball with some consistency will also help to keep the aggressive Vikings defense a little bit more at bay if they have to worry about the run and can't just pin their ears back at a one-dimensional offense.

WHICH LIONS PASS CATCHER STEPS UP?

The Lions will be without Pro Bow wide receiver Kenny Golladay due to a hip injury he suffered last week. That's a big loss for Detroit's offense, and they'll need some other guys to step up.

Marvin Jones Jr. is a good candidate. Since joining Detroit in 2016, Jones has scored 15 receiving touchdowns in 22 games against division opponents, the second most receiving touchdowns a player has had against his own division in that span. Jones had two touchdown grabs last week after Golladay left the game.