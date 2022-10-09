5 things to watch: Lions at Patriots

The Detroit Lions look to snap a two-game losing streak and head to next week's bye on a positive note with a win today in Foxborough against the New England Patriots. It's a big early-season game for both clubs off to slow 1-3 starts.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's interconference matchup:

1. DEFENSIVE CHANGES

After the deep dive head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn did this week trying to rectify the team's poor start on defense, Campbell said we can expect some scheme and personnel changes. Neither Campbell or Glenn went into detail on what those changes could be, for obvious reasons, but the expectation is things could look a little different upfront along the defensive line and in the secondary.

The Patriots come into today's game ranked 23rd in points scored (18.5) and 18th in total offense (341.3). They also could be starting a rookie third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe, who would be making his first career start.

2. PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain and most of the reports out of Boston are that he won't play, even though he did practice in limited fashion this week. Backup Brian Hoyer was placed on IR this week after suffering a concussion last week. That leaves Zappe as the healthy option for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.