5 things to watch: Lions at Cowboys

2. JOSH PASCHAL DEBUT

It's expected that rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal will make his NFL debut later today after missing the first five games after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia injury. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn mentioned Paschal this week as one of the players he's looking at to make a difference for the defense coming out of the bye.

Paschal is a versatile defender that's expected to give the Lions some pass rush from the interior. It's unclear how much he'll play today, but second-round picks are expected to be impact players and we get our first look at Paschal today.

3. OFFENSIVE REBOUND

It was an offensive clunker for the Lions Week 5 in New England. The offense, which came into that contest averaging 35.0 points per game, was shut out against the Patriots. They turned the ball over twice and just looked a bit out of sorts. Every offensive player views the performance as an anomaly.

They've had to sit on that performance for two weeks because of the bye week and are anxious to get back on the field and prove Week 5 isn't them. Detroit's offense comes into today ranked third in points scored (28.0), second in total offense (411.8), eighth in rushing (151.4) and seventh in passing offense (260.4).