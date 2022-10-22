Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

Oct 22, 2022 at 09:26 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES: "Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic. We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come. I would like to thank Jack, his agent Sean Kiernan, and Brandon Sosna for doing a great job in helping us reach this agreement."

First appearing for the Lions in 2020, Fox has played in 38-career games and has punted 140 times for 6,876 yards (49.1 gross, 43.5 net), pinning 48 punts inside of the 20-yardline and booming a long of 70 yards. Fox has also completed three-of-four passes (75.0%) for 44 yards.

Since making his League debut in 2020, Fox leads the NFL in gross punting average and ranks second in net punting average in that span. He owns the NFL's highest gross and net averages through a punter's first 25, 50, 75, 100 and 125-career punts. In 2021, he set Detroit's franchise record for the highest gross average in a season (49.2), and in 2020, set the team record for the highest net average in a season (44.8). Among all Lions players with 100 punts, he owns the highest gross and net averages for the team.

Fox capped his first NFL season in 2020 with Pro Bowl honors and was named Second-Team AP All-Pro. His 49.1 gross average and 44.8 net average both set franchise records that season, and both marks rank as the highest totals by a first-year player in NFL history.

Fox originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Rice following the 2019 NFL Draft and joined Detroit's practice squad in December of that season.

