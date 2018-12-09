5 things to watch: Lions at Cardinals

FACING ANOTHER GREAT BACK

It was only two seasons ago Cardinals running back David Johnson earned first-team All-Pro honors after recording more than 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

He lost all of last season after being injured in a Week 1 defeat in Detroit.

His numbers are down this season (761 rushing & 328 receiving), but he does have eight total touchdowns and is more than capable of going off on the Lions' defense if they lose track of him.

Detroit doesn't have a great track record this season against elite backs. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley had big games against Detroit.

The Lions will have to be very conscious about not letting Johnson beat them.

STAFFORD'S PERFORMANCE

It's been a down year for Stafford statistically. He's been knocked around and is missing a lot of his weapons at the skill positions, but if the Lions are going to win on the road today for just the second time this season, Stafford has to be better.

He's turned the ball over in the fourth quarter twice in each of the last two weeks, both close games at the time. Stafford's turned the ball over eight times total in the fourth quarter of contests this season.