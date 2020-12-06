5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

JOHNSON AND PETERSON

Running back D’Andre Swift was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday due to an illness, meaning the Lions will likely feature Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson in their backfield today in Chicago.

Johnson and Peterson combined for 101 yards rushing in the Thanksgiving Day loss to Houston. Johnson also chipped in 52 receiving yards on four receptions. Johnson was a nice dual-threat against the Texans, and we can probably expect a similar role today with Peterson taking early-down and goal line reps. Can the veteran pair be a productive duo again this week against a very tough Bears defense?

CONTAINING TRUBISKY

The Bears starting quarterback today has had a lot of success against the Lions the last few years.

Trubisky has won his last four starts against the Lions dating back to 2018. Over that stretch he's completed 69.3 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns, one interception and a 124.4 passer rating. His 14 touchdowns are the most by any player vs. the Lions since 2017.