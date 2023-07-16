2023 training camp preview: Defensive line

Best competition: Defensive tackle rotation.

McNeill is poised to have a breakout third season after dedicating this offseason to changing his body – cutting 13 percent body fat – and focusing on diet and stretching so he has better movement and bend. He's hoping to be a more consistent playmaker after the changes.

The veteran Buggs played well in his first season in Detroit after coming over from Pittsburgh in free agency, but the Lions don't want him to play 700-plus snaps like he did last year. Buggs handled it fine, but the team thinks he'll be at his most productive if they can limit the wear and tear on him a little bit. That means coaches are looking for some other guys to step up.

Onwuzurike comes to mind right away. Getting the 2021 second-round pick back on the field would be a big boost, but that's sort of a wild card at this point as he continues to rehab a back injury that forced him to miss all of last season. We have yet to see a healthy Onwuzurike in the NFL – he was also dealing with the back injury in 2021 when he was playing. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this offseason Onwuzurike's rehab is on schedule but provided few details beyond that. We'll see where he's at to start training camp in a week.

The team signed Covington in free agency to provide depth. He's played in 102 career games with 32 starts. Jones returns after playing in 17 games last year and recording 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The team drafted Martin in the third round, and he brings length and physicality to the group. He's still developing, but he'll get an opportunity to earn a role in camp.