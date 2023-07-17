2023 training camp preview: Offensive line

Twentyman's take: I give the early edge to Vaitai in the competition for the right guard spot. The Lions have one of the top two offensive lines in football along with Philadelphia, despite the fact we haven't seen their top five guys play in a single contest together the last two years. That's pretty wild to think about.

Decker, Sewell, Ragnow and Jackson are premier players at their position and allow this offense to operate smoothly in all aspects. Detroit threw for at least 4,000 yards and rushed for at least 2,000 yards for the first time in franchise history last year. A team doesn't accomplish that without strong offensive line play.

Ragnow is still dealing with the same toe injury that cost him 14 games in 2021, but he's learned to play through the pain and still plays at a high level. It's something the team will always have to monitor and manage.

Despite running for over 2,000 yards and scoring 23 rushing touchdowns last season, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson thought there were a number of big plays in the run game left on the table, and the hope is new running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs can get the most out of the lanes and holes the big guys upfront will provide.