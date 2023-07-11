2023 training camp preview: Running back

Twentyman's take: Detroit rushed for more than 2,000 yards and had 23 rushing touchdowns last season, and there's a chance their run game can be even more productive and certainly more explosive in 2023 with Montgomery and Gibbs carrying the load. The 23 touchdowns were the most among a team's running back unit in the NFL last year.

Detroit's backs were very productive last season, especially Williams, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 17 touchdowns. One thing missing from the offense last year was the big play in the run game. Watching the film of Detroit's offense there were too many examples of big runs that could have been with one cut or a back being one step quicker through the hole. That's what the Lions expect Montgomery and Gibbs to provide.

Gibbs is lightning in a bottle, and he's also expected to challenge Swift's 48 receptions to lead all Detroit running backs from a year ago. Gibbs might be the best receiving running back I've seen in a Lions uniform in my 15 years covering the team.

By the numbers:

4.4: Average yards per carry for Detroit running backs last season, which was the seventh highest in the league.

5.0: The Lions averaged 5.0 yards per carry when they ran over the left side last season. They averaged 4.1 yards per carry running up the middle and 4.7 yards running right.

13: Detroit rushed for 100-or-more yards in 13 contests last season, their most since producing 14 such games with 100-plus in 1997.

27: Total touchdowns (23 run & 4 rec.) by Detroit running backs in 2022. That was two better than Dallas' 25 to lead the NFL.

42: Rushes gaining negative yardage for the Lions last season, ranking 20th. Kansas City led the NFL with just 21 rushes for negative yardage.

53: Rushes for 10-plus yards for Detroit last season. That tied for 14th with Green Bay.

85.4: Detroit's goal-to-goal touchdown efficiency percentage in 2022. The Lions had a goal-to-go situation 41 times and scored a touchdown 35 times. Only Tennessee (93.8 percent) was better.

4,000 & 2,000: Detroit's offense threw for at least 4,000 yards and rushed for at least 2,000 yards for the first time in franchise history.