2023 training camp preview: Cornerback

Best competition: Sutton is a lock for one of the two outside starting cornerback roles, and Gardner-Johnson will play a lot in the nickel. We could see him at safety some too. The real question is who takes the other starting spot outside opposite Sutton?

Moseley was signed in free agency, but he's still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last October and didn't take part in competitive periods in OTAs and minicamp.

Both Moseley and the team said his rehab is going well, and he looked to be moving well in walkthrough and non-competitive periods.

Jacobs, who is entering his third season in Detroit, took a lot of the reps opposite Sutton in the spring and summer. After returning midseason last year from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, Jacobs was arguably Detroit's most consistent cornerback. From Weeks 9-18, opposing quarterbacks completed just 55 percent of the passes thrown his way. He allowed just one touchdown in his coverage area over that span and had a 74.9 passer rating against.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said during the season Jacobs was one of his favorite players because of his physical style of play and short memory, two things Glenn likes in a cornerback.