2022 training camp preview: Linebacker

Twentyman's take: Detroit needs better play from the group collectively than they got a season ago.

The Lions are hoping Barnes takes a big leap in development in his second season. He got better as his rookie season progressed, which is a good sign, and Detroit is hoping he continues to trend in that direction and is a major player for them on defense.

Board intrigues me. He played a lot on special teams and third down in Baltimore. He'll get a chance to be a three-down player here in Detroit, which should motivate him.

Rodriguez is the wild card. He doesn't have elite size, but he's a heck of an athlete with speed. I was talking to linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard this offseason, and he raved about Rodriguez's football IQ and his feel for the game. Don't be surprised if Rodriguez gets on the field early.

By the numbers:

0: Red zone takeaways record by Detroit's defense last season.

1-of-10: Okwara was 1-of-10 NFL players to produce at least 5.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2021. He's the first Lion to tally such a season since DE Cliff Avril in 2011.

59: Rushing plays of 10-plus yards allowed by the Lions' defense in 2021, which ranked 24th in the NFL.

86: Scoring drives allowed by the Lions' defense last season. Only the New York Jets (93) allowed more.

Quotable: "I'm even more excited about that player right now with having my hands on him for about two months now this offseason. He's done everything and more I've asked. He's completely bought in," Sheppard said of Barnes.

"That guy man, the sky's the limit for him. But he knows as well he hasn't had a lot of off-ball experience so that's just for me getting the molded clay and now I can make it into whatever I want.