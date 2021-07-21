2021 training camp preview: Wide receiver

By the numbers:

6.5: Percentage of dropped passes last year by Lions pass catchers on catchable balls, which was third highest percentage in the league.

16.1: Career yards per reception average for Williams through five NFL seasons.

178: Career receptions at USC for St. Brown, which ranks 11th all-time at USC. St. Brown caught 60 passes as a true freshman in 2018.

349: Receiving yards by Cephus as a rookie in 2020, which was second most by a rookie receiver taken in the fifth round or later last season.

2,465: Receiving yards recorded by Lions receivers last year who are no longer on the roster.

Quotable: "Look, I think that's what all of this is about right now, to get a feel of who we have in this building and what they're capable of and who they are and how we use them," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the receiver corps. "That's what this is right now is a starting point. I'm not worried. They're not worried about the narrative out there. I'll tell you this, there are guys out there that we've been impressed with. We all have been as a staff just over these last two weeks, really.

"Tyrell Williams is going to be able to help us. There are things he can do. I see it. (WR) Breshad Perriman is going to be able to help is. There are things he can do. Kalif Raymond, there are things that he can do that you see. Victor Bolden's impressed us as well. (Quintez) Cephus was much better last week than the week before. There are guys that are impressive. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, he's improving.