2021 training camp preview: Running back

Twentyman's take: Swift and Williams have a chance to be a real nice tandem in Detroit's backfield running behind an offensive line that's expected to be one of the better units in the league. We got glimpses as to just how dynamic Swift can be during his rookie season. He's got speed, quickness, and can cut on a dime. He also doesn't get enough credit for how tough he runs. A player doesn't run for eight touchdowns without showing some toughness around the goal line.

One area where Swift and Williams can really make a big impact is in the passing game. Swift caught over 45 passes as a rookie, and Williams notched over 30 receptions as the No. 2 back in Green Bay a year ago. Swift was particularly dynamic as a receiver this offseason, and said if given the opportunity, he could catch 75-plus balls this season.

When it's all said and done, the Williams signing could be one of GM Brad Holmes' better moves this offseason. He pairs nicely with Swift, and they have a chance to be a really nice duo.

By the numbers:

4.0: Career average yards per rush on 500 rushing attempts for Williams.

6th: Warren's 2,918 rushing yards rank sixth all-time at the University of Cincinnati.

10: Swift's 10 total touchdowns were the fourth most by a rookie (Jonathan Taylor 12, Antonio Gibson 11, Chase Claypool 11) in the NFL in 2020 and the fourth most by a rookie in Lions team history.

143: Average rushing yards per game for Jefferson at Oregon State last season, which ranked fourth in the FBS. Jefferson averaged 108 rushing yards per game over his college career

Quotable: "I would say his twitch and his quickness definitely shows up," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Swift. "It was a breath of fresh air to see it.