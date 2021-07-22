2021 training camp preview: Defensive line

Twentyman's take: Things are going to look pretty different upfront in Aaron Glenn's new 3-4 base scheme. It's much more attacking, and he wants the linemen to play in the backfield and push the pocket up the field.

The defensive line has to play better in 2021 both against the run and affecting the quarterback. Detroit ranked 26th with 24 sacks last year and their 134.9 rushing yards allowed per game was 28th. They have to be significantly better in both areas for this defense to be better overall.

Romeo Okwara was great last season on the edge, and he earned his big free-agent deal this offseason. But the Lions need someone else to emerge on the edge as a threat too, whether that's Flowers, Julian Okwara or Austin Bryant. The edge guys will mix between putting their hand in the dirt and standing up in a two-point and moving around. They've shown some versatility in doing that this offseason, but training camp will be the true test.

By the numbers:

4: Sacks recorded by Lions defensive tackles in 2020.

6: Forced fumbles recorded by Detroit's defensive linemen last season.

10: Games with at least one tackle for loss for Romeo Okwara in 2020, which tied Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby for the NFL lead.

32: Opponent rushes last season that resulted in negative yards, which was middle of the pack, ranking 17th.

71: Combined sacks, knockdowns and hurries for Romeo Okwara last season.