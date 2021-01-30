2020 position breakdown: Special teams

The good: There was a lot to like about Detroit's special teams in 2020. The unit finished third in Rick Gosselin’s annual ranking of all 32 of the league's special teams units.

First-year punter Jack Fox finished third in the NFL in punting average (49.1) and second in net average (44.8) – both franchise records – and earned his first Pro Bowl selection and a Second Team All-Pro selection.

Jamal Agnew was second in punt-return average (12.7 yards) and fourth in kickoff-return average (28.0). He returned a punt for a touchdown Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay, which was his fifth return touchdown since entering the NFL in 2017, the most of any returner in the league over that span.

Detroit's coverage units were some of the best in the league. Opponents averaged just 5.5 yards per punt return last season, the third best mark in the league. Miles Killebrew had 12 special teams tackles to lead those units, which was top seven in the league.