2020 position breakdown: Running backs

Swift has a terrific blend of speed, quickness and balance. He runs low with balance, and cuts effortlessly without losing speed. He's proven to be a very good receiver out of the backfield as well. The future certainly looks bright for Detroit's young running back.

Quotable: "Just taking my game to the next level," Swift said of what his focus will be this offseason. "I've got a season under my belt, so I kind of know what to expect, know what I need to do, know what extra stuff I need to do to get my body in the right condition and right shape to go out there each week and produce. I've got to produce every week."