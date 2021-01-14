2020 position breakdown: Defensive line

Draft: There's isn't a slam dunk pass rushing prospect like Garrett or Chase Young in this draft, but teams can find some help in this class.

Michigan's Kwity Paye, Miami's Gregory Rousseau, Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and Washington's Joe Tryon can get after the quarterback on the edge.

Alabama's Christian Barmore, fresh off a five tackle, two tackle for loss and one sack performance in the National Championship Game Monday, is terrific on the interior with a good combination of power, speed and suddenness. Iowa's Daviyon Nixon is another interior defender to watch in the pre-draft process.

MVP: Easy call here for Okwara, who was by far Detroit's most productive and consistent performer on defense in 2020.

Quotable: "Romeo is a guy who, man, works hard," Flowers said of his defensive line mate. "He's already got the athletic natural talent, and it's a testament to what he did this year. Probably you all didn't see much of it, as far as after practice things he's done. He's a hard worker, he's focused.