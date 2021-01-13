Lions bring in Brad Holmes for second GM interview

Jan 13, 2021 at 04:56 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are getting closer to making a general manager hire, bringing their first known finalist to Detroit for a second interview.

Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes met with the Lions for an in-person interview Wednesday. Holmes held his first interview with the Lions last week virtually. Reports out of Atlanta are that Holmes is a finalist for the Falcons open general manager job as well, interviewing a second time with them last weekend.

"Right now, everything has been virtual up to this point," Lions president Rod Wood said after the season concluded. "Once we zero in on a finalist or two for either position, we're definitely going to meet with the person."

Holmes, 41, has spent the entirety of his 18-year career in the NFL with the Rams. He began as a public relations intern in 2003 and moved into scouting the following year as a scouting assistant. Holmes worked as a national combine scout, area scout and national scout before becoming the director of college scouting in 2013 and one of Rams GM Les Snead's most trusted members of the front office.

The Rams have had 25 Pro Bowlers over Holmes' time with the team, including 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley, 2017 and 2018 Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff. 

Los Angeles defeated Seattle last week to earn a spot in the Divisional Playoffs against Green Bay on Saturday.

"He's become a valued voice in our organization as part of our leadership team on social justice and diversity issues, helping us lead a diverse group of people," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told ESPN of Holmes. "Brad is one of the more valued voices we have in our building."

So far the Lions have interviewed 12 candidates for their open general manager position. Holmes is the first the team has announced as getting a second interview.

