Lions bring in Brad Holmes for second GM interview

The Detroit Lions are getting closer to making a general manager hire, bringing their first known finalist to Detroit for a second interview.

Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes met with the Lions for an in-person interview Wednesday. Holmes held his first interview with the Lions last week virtually. Reports out of Atlanta are that Holmes is a finalist for the Falcons open general manager job as well, interviewing a second time with them last weekend.

"Right now, everything has been virtual up to this point," Lions president Rod Wood said after the season concluded. "Once we zero in on a finalist or two for either position, we're definitely going to meet with the person."