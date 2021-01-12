Lions acquire LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington via waivers

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team via waivers.
Hamilton joins Detroit after three seasons on Washington's roster, where he appeared in 46 games (seven starts) , recording 89 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Hamilton was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.