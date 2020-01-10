2019 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

MVP: From a production standpoint, Kennard has to get the nod. He was tied for fifth on the team with 58 tackles, but his 7.0 sacks and one forced fumble are the kind of plays the Lions need more of.

Kennard is also the Lions' nominee for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award.

Most improved: From the beginning of the season to the end, we could see Tavai develop and grow much more comfortable in head coach Matt Patricia's defense. He was trusted enough to call the signals in a few games, and his overall understanding of his keys and run fits improved throughout the course of the year. Tavai should enter 2020 having a key role on the Lions' defense.

Quotable: "Really good scheme fit for what we do, very versatile," Lions GM Bob Quinn said of the two-year contract extension Jones signed during the season. "As you guys know, when we're trying to build the front seven, it's really hard to find linebackers that can play on the line of scrimmage and off. I think Christian has obviously shown he can do that at a good level.