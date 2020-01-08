2019 Position Breakdown: Defensive line

Key stat: The 28 sacks generated by the Lions' defense this season tied for 29th in the NFL. The league average was 40. Sacks are often a marriage of rush and cover, but Detroit does need to find a couple more players upfront that can be disruptors and consistently find their way to the quarterback.

Free agents: Robinson, Daniels and Darius Kilgo are unrestricted free agents. Jamie Meder is a restricted free agent.

Robinson, a former second-round pick by the Lions in 2016, has been solid over his four seasons in Detroit, but not spectacular. He's averaged 43 tackles, one sack, four passes defended and just under one forced fumble per season playing in 58 games total. It will be interesting to see what the market for him is this offseason.