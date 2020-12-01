10 takeaways from Undlin, Coombs & Ryan

3. How can Ryan help Bevell the most in this transition?

"I think the biggest thing I do to aid him is make sure his message is clearly delivered to the quarterback room," Ryan said. "I think once you do that for him as the head coach and OC, then you're helping him out."

4. One other way Ryan expects to help Bevell is to be more involved in the game plan. Ryan said Bevell's been good all year about getting the input of his offensive assistants when game planning, but the expectation is for him to lean on them even more now.

5. Undlin said it's been a tough three days for him personally, as Patricia was one of his closest friends on and off the football field. He also said everyone in this business knows that if they don't produce enough wins, this is what can potentially happen.