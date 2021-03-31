10 takeaways from Rod Wood's press conference

4. Wood is hopeful fans will be back at Ford Field in the fall. He said vaccinations will be a "key step" in the process.

"I think if we continue on this trend, there's a pretty good chance we're going to have large gatherings of fans this fall, whether it's a full stadium or not, I certainly hope it's going to be way more than 750 friends and family, that's for sure," he said.

5. There will be no changes in ticket prices for the 2021 season.

6. The Lions are nearing the five-year window where they can make tweaks to their uniforms since their last change. Wood said he's thought about some changes but nothing is in the design phase.

7. There was some public discussion recently about Wood and owner Sheila Ford Hamp sitting in on football meetings this offseason. Wood said he and Hamp were invited to those meetings by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. It aligns with the more inclusive culture between the current football operations department and the rest of the organization.