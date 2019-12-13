10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Why haven't Lions put Stafford on IR?

20man: I think it's kind of been a perfect storm of a lot of different factors.

There were a number of players early in the year who missed a lot of camp and had slow starts to the season. Trey Flowers, Mike Daniels, Damon Harrison Sr. and Jarrad Davis are among those players at key spots on the defense. Add in some of the injury issues with a player like Da'Shawn Hand, who was expected to play a big role in his second season. He played just three games all year.

Flowers has picked it up, obviously, with six sacks in his last six games, but it took some time for him to get back into the swing of things and for his shoulder to feel 100 percent. Davis has played better of late, and Daniels is coming off his best performance of the year, but it's obviously too late to save the season.

We can talk about scheme and play calling and blitz percentage, and those are all factors, but at the end of the day, a player has to win a matchup and make a play. They simply haven't had enough of that all year on that side of the ball.

A couple positives I see on defense has been the play of Flowers over the last month and a half. He's been the player the Lions thought he'd be for them. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is coming off a double-digit tackle game, and he's shown flashes of playmaking ability with two sacks and five tackles for loss. Safety Tracy Walker looks like he's going to be a pretty good player in the backend of the defense.