10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who fills in if Davis can't go?

20man: It's hard to consider anything a weakness before seeing them play in a real game. I'll say two question marks for me heading into the regular season are the interior of the offensive line and the cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.

The Lions have juggled things around upfront with Frank Ragnow at center, Graham Glasgow at right guard and Joe Dahl stepping in at left guard. Ragnow hasn't played center in the NFL and Dahl's been mostly a backup up to this point. Those were the best three interior guys in camp, but now it counts for real, and there are some question marks with that group heading into Arizona.

Rashaan Melvin is a vet, and he's been fine in camp, but he's dealing with a knee injury and has been limited in practice this week. If it keeps him out Sunday, or limits him in any way, it will be curious what the Lions decide to do. Would they put the rookie Amani Oruwariye in? Could Justin Coleman play outside in some situations?