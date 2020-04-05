Where Lions stand at linebacker following offseason additions

The Lions re-signed Jones through the 2021 season, and like what his size and versatility bring to their scheme. He started all 13 games he played last season with 51 tackles and two sacks.

It will be interesting to see how the Lions divvy up snaps at linebacker between Collins, Davis, Tavai, Jones and Ragland. Does Ragland project as a SAM or MIKE, or something else? Where does Tavai fit into the mix?

Detroit obviously had a plan to bolster the talent and depth at linebacker this offseason, a weakness on their defense a season ago. Collins is a definite upgrade as one of the top graded outside linebackers by PFF last season. Ragland provides depth, and potentially an upgrade, especially against the run.