What Jamaal Williams brings to Lions' backfield

"I mean, the fact that Jamaal, A, he's in this division. We know him well," Campbell said. "But we get to play Green Bay twice and the energy and the style of play that he brings, man, he energizes your offense. He energizes your team. That was important for us, that was important for me. I think you've got to have a halfback that can energize your offense."

Williams missed only four games in four seasons in Green Bay, and has never fumbled.

"I go for the whole game," Williams told Detroit media last week. "That's what you're going to get from me. I'm not going to take any plays off. I enjoy every minute of it. I'm going to make my team better."

Williams, along with Johnson, form an experienced and versatile backfield for the Lions. Johnson dealt with knee issues in each of his first two seasons, but was available for all 16 games last season and rushed for a couple scores with a 3.5-yard average per rush. He was also one of the best blocking backs in the league last year, which has value.

But in Williams, the Lions have added an experienced, durable and versatile weapon to pair with Swift.