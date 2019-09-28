Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Slay, Stafford questionable for Chiefs matchup

Sep 28, 2019 at 09:14 AM
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

The Lions are set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Ford Field, and they may have to do so shorthanded.

Cornerback Darius Slay left last week's game in Philadelphia with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Cornerback Mike Ford filled in when Slay went out last week, and could do so again if Slay can't go.

"Being put in those situations from previous games you know kind of calms you down and gets you ready. You already know what to expect and you kind of gain that confidence," Ford said this week. "When you do things repeatedly then you get confidence."

Head coach Matt Patricia has confidence in his secondary, regardless of who is on the field.

"(Ford) stepped into the middle of the mix and played really well," Patricia said Monday after the Eagles game. "Justin Coleman was really competitive and made some huge plays at the end of the game on a couple of those drives there. That was pretty big. Rashaan Melvin is just one of the toughest guys we have. He just goes out in those situations and doesn't panic and there's nothing besides trying to do his job at a high level.

"(I was) proud of those guys in those situations, but all of those guys are ready to go. We have different ways that we can cover from that standpoint. Whether it's man (coverages) or zone (coverages) or combinations of both, and we just do the best we can with whoever's out there based on who we have to defend."

In addition to Slay, quarterback Matthew Stafford is also listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. Stafford showed up on the injury report for the first time Friday with a hip injury.

Stafford played through some injuries last season and didn't miss a start, but it's unclear if this latest one will affect his status for Sunday. He has started 131 straight games dating back to 2011, the third longest active streak in the NFL behind Philip Rivers (211) and Matt Ryan (150).

Also questionable for the Lions are wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow). Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) has already been ruled out.

Inactives are announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on gameday.

KEEPING UP WITH KANSAS CITY

If you know anything about this week's opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, you know they have a high-scoring, high-speed offense led by NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"He has a unique ability," Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni said of Mahomes. "He can get the ball anywhere. He can make all the throws."

Mahomes does a great job of getting the ball into the hands of his speedy skill position players.

"Just a bunch of guys out there that every single play I think that's where you just see that dynamic or that explosive type of offensive production," Patricia said. "From a points standpoint, I think that's where you see it because they can just get vertical so quickly."

Safety Quandre Diggs joked that the Lions' defense better bring their track shoes to Ford Field Sunday.

"One false step can cost you a touchdown," he said.

For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Chiefs, click here.

Meet the Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Meet this week's opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs.

HC Andy Reid
1 / 27

HC Andy Reid

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tyreek Hill Backed up by Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle
2 / 27

WR Tyreek Hill

Backed up by Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Eric Fisher Backed up by Cam Erving
3 / 27

LT Eric Fisher

Backed up by Cam Erving

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Andrew Wylie Backed up by Jeff Allen
4 / 27

LG Andrew Wylie

Backed up by Jeff Allen

Ryan Kang
C Austin Reiter Backed up by Nick Allegretti
5 / 27

C Austin Reiter

Backed up by Nick Allegretti

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Backed up by Ryan Hunter
6 / 27

RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Backed up by Ryan Hunter

Ryan Kang
RT Mitchell Schwartz Backed up by Martinas Rankin
7 / 27

RT Mitchell Schwartz

Backed up by Martinas Rankin

Ric Tapia/AP2018
TE Travis Kelce Backed up by Deon Yelder and Blake Bell
8 / 27

TE Travis Kelce

Backed up by Deon Yelder and Blake Bell

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Sammy Watkins Backed up by Mecole Hardman and De'Anthony Thomas
9 / 27

WR Sammy Watkins

Backed up by Mecole Hardman and De'Anthony Thomas

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Patrick Mahomes Backed up by Matt Moore
10 / 27

QB Patrick Mahomes

Backed up by Matt Moore

Paul Abell/2019 Invision
RB Damien Williams Backed up by LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams
11 / 27

RB Damien Williams

Backed up by LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Anthony Sherman
12 / 27

FB Anthony Sherman

Reed Hoffmann
LDE Alex Okafor Backed up by Emmanuel Ogbah
13 / 27

LDE Alex Okafor

Backed up by Emmanuel Ogbah

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Chris Jones Backed up by Khalen Saunders
14 / 27

LDT Chris Jones

Backed up by Khalen Saunders

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDT Derrick Nnadi Backed up by Xavier Williams
15 / 27

RDT Derrick Nnadi

Backed up by Xavier Williams

Peter Read Miller/AP2018
RDE Frank Clark Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon
16 / 27

RDE Frank Clark

Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Anthony Hitchens Backed up by Ben Niemann and Reggie Ragland
17 / 27

LB Anthony Hitchens

Backed up by Ben Niemann and Reggie Ragland

Greg Trott
LB Damien Wilson Backed up by Darron Lee and Dorian O'Daniel
18 / 27

LB Damien Wilson

Backed up by Darron Lee and Dorian O'Daniel

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LCB Charvarius Ward Backed up by Rashad Fenton
19 / 27

LCB Charvarius Ward

Backed up by Rashad Fenton

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Bashaud Breeland Backed up by Rashad Fenton
20 / 27

RCB Bashaud Breeland

Backed up by Rashad Fenton

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kendall Fuller Backed up by Rashad Fenton
21 / 27

CB Kendall Fuller

Backed up by Rashad Fenton

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Juan Thornhill Backed up by Daniel Sorensen
22 / 27

FS Juan Thornhill

Backed up by Daniel Sorensen

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Tyrann Mathieu Backed up by Jordan Lucas and Armani Watts
23 / 27

SS Tyrann Mathieu

Backed up by Jordan Lucas and Armani Watts

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
P/H Dustin Colquitt
24 / 27

P/H Dustin Colquitt

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
K Harrison Butker Backed up by Dustin Colquitt
25 / 27

K Harrison Butker

Backed up by Dustin Colquitt

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS James Winchester
26 / 27

LS James Winchester

Greg Trott
PR/KR Tyreek Hill Backed up by Mecole Hardman (PR)
27 / 27

PR/KR Tyreek Hill

Backed up by Mecole Hardman (PR)

Rick Scuteri
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS

