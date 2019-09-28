WEEK IN REVIEW: Slay, Stafford questionable for Chiefs matchup

The Lions are set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Ford Field, and they may have to do so shorthanded.
Cornerback Darius Slay left last week's game in Philadelphia with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Cornerback Mike Ford filled in when Slay went out last week, and could do so again if Slay can't go.
"Being put in those situations from previous games you know kind of calms you down and gets you ready. You already know what to expect and you kind of gain that confidence," Ford said this week. "When you do things repeatedly then you get confidence."
Head coach Matt Patricia has confidence in his secondary, regardless of who is on the field.
"(Ford) stepped into the middle of the mix and played really well," Patricia said Monday after the Eagles game. "Justin Coleman was really competitive and made some huge plays at the end of the game on a couple of those drives there. That was pretty big. Rashaan Melvin is just one of the toughest guys we have. He just goes out in those situations and doesn't panic and there's nothing besides trying to do his job at a high level.
"(I was) proud of those guys in those situations, but all of those guys are ready to go. We have different ways that we can cover from that standpoint. Whether it's man (coverages) or zone (coverages) or combinations of both, and we just do the best we can with whoever's out there based on who we have to defend."
In addition to Slay, quarterback Matthew Stafford is also listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. Stafford showed up on the injury report for the first time Friday with a hip injury.
Stafford played through some injuries last season and didn't miss a start, but it's unclear if this latest one will affect his status for Sunday. He has started 131 straight games dating back to 2011, the third longest active streak in the NFL behind Philip Rivers (211) and Matt Ryan (150).
Also questionable for the Lions are wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow). Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) has already been ruled out.
Inactives are announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on gameday.
KEEPING UP WITH KANSAS CITY
If you know anything about this week's opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, you know they have a high-scoring, high-speed offense led by NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"He has a unique ability," Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni said of Mahomes. "He can get the ball anywhere. He can make all the throws."
Mahomes does a great job of getting the ball into the hands of his speedy skill position players.
"Just a bunch of guys out there that every single play I think that's where you just see that dynamic or that explosive type of offensive production," Patricia said. "From a points standpoint, I think that's where you see it because they can just get vertical so quickly."
Safety Quandre Diggs joked that the Lions' defense better bring their track shoes to Ford Field Sunday.
"One false step can cost you a touchdown," he said.
