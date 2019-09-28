WEEK IN REVIEW: Slay, Stafford questionable for Chiefs matchup

The Lions are set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Ford Field, and they may have to do so shorthanded.

Cornerback Darius Slay left last week's game in Philadelphia with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Cornerback Mike Ford filled in when Slay went out last week, and could do so again if Slay can't go.

"Being put in those situations from previous games you know kind of calms you down and gets you ready. You already know what to expect and you kind of gain that confidence," Ford said this week. "When you do things repeatedly then you get confidence."

Head coach Matt Patricia has confidence in his secondary, regardless of who is on the field.