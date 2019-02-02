WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions news of out Atlanta

Even though the Lions aren't one of the two teams gearing up to play in Super Bowl LIII, there's still reason to pay attention to the news coming out of Atlanta.

From commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference, to former players and analysts on Radio Row, the Lions came up more than once.

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest spoke highly of Lions head coach Matt Patricia, saying it takes time to change the culture of a team.

"Patricia is a great coach," McGinest said. "I like the fact that he's doing it his way. He's not trying to be [Bill] Belichick or all those other coaches. I like the fact that he's taken everything he's learned and he's doing it his way, but it takes time. You have to break things down before you build it up."

Patricia wasn't the only Lion getting love in Atlanta, running back Kerryon Johnson also got his fair share. Both LaDainian Tomlinson and Reggie Bush like what they're seeing from Johnson so far.

"I was impressed with Kerryon," Tomlinson said. "I really was. I think he had a great stretch (Week 3-7) there that was maybe better than any running back in football at the time. He had a nice little stretch there.