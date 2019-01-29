Lions running backs coach David Walker steps away from coaching

Allen Park, Mich. – Lions Running Backs Coach David Walker announced today his decision to step away from coaching.
STATEMENT FROM DAVID WALKER
"I am at peace with my decision to step away from the coaching profession to pursue other opportunities. At this juncture of my life I realize that my family needs outweigh my desire to continue coaching football. I've appreciated my time working in Detroit and I wish the entire organization nothing but future success."
Walker originally joined the Lions as the team's running backs coach in 2016 following 22 years of previous coaching experience at the professional, college and high school levels. His previous NFL experience includes four seasons (2011-14) with the Indianapolis Colts, where he also coached the running backs.