Vikings roundup: Minnesota's offense hopes to restart going into Week 3

Going into Week 3, the Detroit Lions (1-1) are coming off a big win against the Washington Commanders.
The Lions' offense is currently the highest scoring unit in the NFL, averaging 35 points in their first two matchups. The Lions have scored nine touchdowns, tied for first with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The offense, led by running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, have combined for five of the offense's nine touchdowns. The Lions have scored at least one touchdown in 15 consecutive quarters dating back to last season, a franchise record and the longest current streak in the NFL.
This week the Lions will be on the road facing off against their first NFC North foe this season in the (1-1) Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
The Lions defeated the Vikings in the teams' last meeting, scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game as time expired to secure the victory by a score of 29-27 at Ford Field.
The Vikings are looking to get back on track this week, while the Lions look for the upset.
Here are 5 Vikings storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Danielle Hunter & Za'Darius Smith renew Purple People Eaters' mission
2. Vikings' offense hopes to restart going into Week 3
3. Slowing down the explosive and diverse Detroit offense
4. O'Connell on Cousins handling pressure, Cook's role on offense, and early thoughts on the Lions
5. Vikings-Lions preview: After high & low note, a musical twist
