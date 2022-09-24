Vikings roundup: Minnesota's offense hopes to restart going into Week 3

Here are 5 Vikings storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Danielle Hunter & Za'Darius Smith renew Purple People Eaters' mission

The two first met in Orlando in January 2020, when they teamed together for the Pro Bowl and joked about the possibility of one day reuniting on a roster. Little did they know, that's exactly what would happen two-plus years later … READ MORE

2. Vikings' offense hopes to restart going into Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings' offense looked like a well-oiled machine in Week 1. Then in Week 2, the group experienced engine problems and didn't run efficiently. Now, the Vikings are in need of a jumpstart in time to face their division rivals from the Motor City … READ MORE

3. Slowing down the explosive and diverse Detroit offense

Former Vikings player and coach Pete Bercich breaks down the Week 3 matchup between the Vikings and Lions … WATCH

4. O'Connell on Cousins handling pressure, Cook's role on offense, and early thoughts on the Lions

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the media following the team's performance on Monday night and the changes that need to be made leading up to their matchup against the Lions … WATCH

5. Vikings-Lions preview: After high & low note, a musical twist