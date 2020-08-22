TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 5 observations

Situational football: The Lions practiced without pads Saturday, but it was still an up-tempo practice with a lot of situational work mixed in. They went through a two-minute period with the offense down 28-23 with 1:23 on the clock at their own 42-yard line.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford guided the first-team offense down to the 1-yard line after deep connections to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and running back Kerryon Johnson with plenty of time to spare. It took a four plays to get in from the 1-yard line, however. Stafford finally got them into the end zone on 4th and 1 with two seconds left when he hit Jones for a touchdown on a play where Stafford rolled right and fit a terrific pass through a tight window to Jones. I had Stafford 5-for-9 passing in the drill.