TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 2 observations

Aug 18, 2020 at 02:06 PM
Tim Twentyman

Speed and space: Rookie running back D’Andre Swift was a handful to cover for the linebacker group Tuesday during one-on-one running back vs. linebacker pass drills. Swift's quickness, speed and ability to separate in space was on full display in this drill early in practice. He easily beat Jarrad Davis, Elijah Lee and Jason Cabinda, though he did drop the ball on the Cabinda rep. This youngster has a chance to be pretty scary in space in the open field.

Scary moment: Rookie seventh-round pick Jashon Cornell suffered a left lower leg injury during one-on-one pass-rush drills with the offensive linemen. Cornell immediately went to the ground grabbing his left leg and was down for several minutes while trainers and doctors attended to him. Eventually, a cart was brought out to take him inside. Head coach Matt Patricia said after practice the injury was 'pretty severe.'

Detroit Lions Training Camp practice: Aug. 17, 2020

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (61) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jason Huntley (41) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jason Huntley (41) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Elijah Lee (55) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Elijah Lee (55) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (78) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (78) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (32) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (32) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Watchful eye: New Lions principle owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp was out watching Tuesday's padded practice in Allen Park.

Linebacker rotation: The addition of Jamie Collins Sr. and Reggie Ragland has given the Lions some flexibility and versatility among their linebacker group. Early on in camp, Christian Jones has been playing a lot more of a JACK linebacker, on-the-line-of-scrimmage role than we've normally seen from him. Ragland has played there too. It's allowed Collins to play some inside linebacker and move around to different positions. Veteran Miles Killebrew was even getting some run with the first unit Tuesday in some skeleton periods.

New position: It's still a little strange seeing Jamal Agnew on offense with the receiver group after beginning his NFL career as a cornerback. The Lions want to utilize some of the ball skills that made Agnew an All-Pro return man early in his career on the offensive side of the ball, which is why they're working him in at receiver. Agnew ran a terrific route and burned past cornerback Amani Oruwariye down the seam in a one-on-one drill early in practice. Agnew might be the fastest player on the team, and he showed it Tuesday.

Pancake: Rookie guard Jonah Jackson has gotten a lot of run with the first-team offense the first two days of padded practice at right guard. During an offense vs. defense run drill the rookie showed off his athleticism and power when he pulled left and pancaked Ragland right on his butt in one rep. It's early, but Jackson has shown some good things through the first two days.

Pass-rush drills: A few players stood out to me during offensive line and defensive line pass rush drills Tuesday. Left guard Joe Dahl was good for a second straight day. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai won both of his reps. Defensive tackle Nick Williams continued to impress with a couple good reps vs. center Frank Ragnow. A great competition every day in that drill is left tackle Taylor Decker vs. defensive end Trey Flowers. I had their reps split Tuesday.

Backup QB job: I thought backup quarterback David Blough had a really nice day Tuesday. He's competing with veteran Chase Daniel to be Matthew Stafford's backup this season. Blough threaded the needle a couple of times in goal line offense vs. defense drills. He had a really nice throw on a crossing route to rookie tight end Hunter Bryant (who's made a few plays early on in camp too) on a crossing route with Killebrew in really tight coverage. On another rep, Blough had to leap up with one hand to corral a high snap, and without skipping a beat, he planted his feet and threw a strike to rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Live reps: Head coach Matt Patricia kicked it up a notch at the end of a team goal line period when he allowed a couple live reps. The defense won the first rep with Davis making a tackle before the running back could cross the goal line. New running back Jonathan Williams plowed his way into the end zone on the second rep for the offense.

