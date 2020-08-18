TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 2 observations

Pass-rush drills: A few players stood out to me during offensive line and defensive line pass rush drills Tuesday. Left guard Joe Dahl was good for a second straight day. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai won both of his reps. Defensive tackle Nick Williams continued to impress with a couple good reps vs. center Frank Ragnow. A great competition every day in that drill is left tackle Taylor Decker vs. defensive end Trey Flowers. I had their reps split Tuesday.

Backup QB job: I thought backup quarterback David Blough had a really nice day Tuesday. He's competing with veteran Chase Daniel to be Matthew Stafford's backup this season. Blough threaded the needle a couple of times in goal line offense vs. defense drills. He had a really nice throw on a crossing route to rookie tight end Hunter Bryant (who's made a few plays early on in camp too) on a crossing route with Killebrew in really tight coverage. On another rep, Blough had to leap up with one hand to corral a high snap, and without skipping a beat, he planted his feet and threw a strike to rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.