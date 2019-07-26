TWENTYMAN: Tight ends making plays in practice

Fans attending training camp have to be excited by what they've seen from Hockenson so far. Even his teammates were hooting and hollering a bit as the touchdown catches racked up Friday.

Detroit's tight ends accounted for just 13 percent (43) of the team's catches last season, and the offense simply didn't get the big plays down the seam, after the catch, or in the red zone from the position.

Detroit ranked 30th in red zone passing last season with a team passing rating of just 78.4. The Lions have been working a lot in the red zone the first two days of training camp. Hockenson and Co. have made a lot of plays in those drills.

"I want to do whatever I can to help this team," Hockenson said. "I think we all do. That's what I'm trying to do every single day. Come out here and do my best in order to be a part of this team."

Both head coach Matt Patricia and tight ends coach Chris White have commented about the chemistry in the tight end room and the willingness of the older guys like James, Thomas and Jerome Cunningham to work with the young guys and show them the ropes. It's made for a terrific learning environment, and Hockenson credits it with helping his early acclimation into the league.