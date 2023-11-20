Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions come back to win 31-26 over Bears in Week 11 thriller!

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' thrilling 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. To start, the two discuss the Lions' slow start to the game before detailing the offensive drives that led to the comeback win. Tim and PJ hit on Jared Goff's resiliency after three early interceptions, a standout game from Alex Anzalone on defense and highlight wide receiver Jameson Williams after his pivotal touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Check back this week for coverage ahead of the Thanksgiving Day Classic game between the Lions and Packers!